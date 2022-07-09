 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: GOP welcomes racists, bigots and sociopaths!

  • Comments

I think the GOP has become so radicalized because for decades they have been appealing to racist, bigoted, and/or sociopathic Americans. If you are white and fear minorities, you are welcome in the Republican Party. If you won't wear a mask during a pandemic because you don't care if someone else gets sick, you are a sociopath and probably a Republican. If your religious beliefs are more important than those of all other people, you are a bigot and probably Republican. If you proudly proclaim belief in false conspiracy theories to prove you are one of the "base" you are probably a member of the GOP.

It seems to me that a political party that caters mainly to the worst elements of society can't possibly be good for America,

Graeme Williams

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Guilty

Trump is guilty. Trump orchestrated the January 6th terrorist attack on our country. Only Trump had the power to stop his own lies, to condemn…

Letter: No comparison

The letter "Democrat insurrection" said that protesting at the AZ statehouse on June 24 after the Roe vs. Wade overturn was comparable to the …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News