Letter: GOP welcomes racists, bigots and sociopaths!

I think the GOP has become so radicalized because for decades they have been appealing to racist, bigoted, and/or sociopathic Americans. If you are white and fear minorities, you are welcome in the Republican Party. If you won't wear a mask during a pandemic because you don't care if someone else gets sick, you are a sociopath and probably a Republican. If your religious beliefs are more important than those of all other people, you are a bigot and probably Republican. If you proudly proclaim belief in false conspiracy theories to prove you are one of the "base" you are probably a member of the GOP.