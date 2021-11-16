 Skip to main content
Letter: Gosar anime
Letter: Gosar anime

My how soon we forget how mean, evil, stupid acts can lead to horror. Apparently when Sarah Palin advertised against Gabby Giffords and placed a target on Gifford's face, it was also taken as just poor taste. But then when Gabby was shot in the head and 5 others were killed in the attack, such Republican aggressive ads were seen as more. Now Gosar, another Republican with no taste and certainly little brain, has created a similar piece of garbage to try to criticize a member of Congress. Will it be taken seriously. will some real consequence come to Gosar, not just censure, a slap on the wrist. If I was to do something similar, I'm sure I would be arrested. Why don't the laws start working against the horrors of Republican evil? Gee, aren't we a law and order nation anymore?

Carl Olson

West side

