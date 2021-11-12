 Skip to main content
Letter: Gosar is another embarrassment to Arizona
Re: "Rep Gosar's "creativity" is disturbing. (AZ Daily Star 11/10/21). In the 1980's former Governor Evan Mecham's fondness for words like "pickaninny" brought shame and embarrassment to Arizona. His cancellation of a Martin Luther King Holliday proclaimed by his predecessor Bruce Babbitt cost Arizona a Superbowl and cost Mecham his job.

Rep Paul Gosar's posting of a violent video game depicting the slaying of Rep Alexandra Ocasio Cortez (D NY) does indeed "cross the line between Gosar's usual lunacy and truly dangerous behavior."

Unfortunately we do not have the option of impeaching Gosar and removing him from office. Although members of his own family campaigned against him, Gosar easily won re-election in 2020, and will likely hold his seat in Congress as long as he wishes.

It might not be fair to judge all Arizonan's by the words of someone who represents one of nine congressional districts, but I doubt many non Arizonans will make that distinction

William Thornton

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

