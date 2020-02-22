Letter: Got some explaining to do
Re: the Feb. 19 letter "Gerson confused in his morality."

A letter writer states that voters who back political candidates who support abortion and assisted suicide will have some explaining to do when they die and stand before God in final judgement. Would the writer also agree that God would not be lenient toward those who deny climate change that threatens the very world all life depends on? Yep, I think they will have some 'splainin to do.

Tony Banks

Oro Valley

