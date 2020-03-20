Letter: Gov. Cuomo shows what real leadership is

I just watched New York’s Gov. Cuomo speaking on the corona virus. What a shame he's not president. It was a display of what a real leader does. He presented a well-thought out, detailed plan. His explanation of how our for-profit health system is woefully inadequate for such a crisis was sobering. We should be racing to build more hospitals and health care facilities. Why are we waiting? Testing is still not easily or widely available. The federal government should be providing much more guidance and leadership, instead of bragging about how they're "on top of it" and trying to convince us they acted early to save the day. At least the president has dropped his "Democratic hoax" accusation and realizes he must listen to the medical experts. This is a crisis that requires the highest level of federal government leadership. State governors are taking the reins to save the lives of their citizens. Washington, take a lesson from Gov. Cuomo before it’s too late.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
