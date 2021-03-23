Letter: Gov Ducey Quote Spot On

In Saturday's front page article "Surge of immigrants is 'man-made crisis'...", Gov. Ducey is quoted as saying that influx of migrants (is) "a man- made crisis caused by elites in Washington, D.C. who are totally divorced from the reality on the ground". I feel Gov. Ducey has absolutely hit the nail on the head in defining many of our County's overall issues. Now if he'd only managed to make this utterance four years sooner.....
Scotty Dean
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.