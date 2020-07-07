Letter: Gov. Ducey's response to the Covid 19 Pandemic

My morning review of the news took me back to a favorite 60's television program - The Flintstones. In the town (city) of Bedrock (Phoenix), Fred Flintstone (Gov. Ducey) finally gives authority to municipalities to impose and enforce mask policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This was an abrupt reversal after weeks of assuring us that the state was doing enough to curb the pandemic. Why did it take Ducey so long? Guidance comes from his almighty boss, Mr. Slate (Donald Trump).
COVID-19 is widespread in AZ and approaching 50,000 cases. The U.S has roughly 4% of the world's population and about 25% of its COVID-19 deaths. Let that sink in!
Logic tells us that science is our best hope to combat this pandemic emergency. Do the research!
I am left with a vision of Gov. Ducey yelling "yabadabado" as he rushes to the wall in Yuma, abandoning science and logic, and of course, not wearing a mask as he fawns over Mr. Slates blessings.
Robert Miranda
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
