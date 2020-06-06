Letter: Governance is not acting school

There is no planning in recent pre and post crisis in America. Careening from pot hole, into crevasse, to cliff like a of a dysfunctional circus caravan, is not domestic or international leadership. Massive tax break deficits, compounded, with a national economic depression, lethal disease spreading spreading the fastest in more than one hundred years, and minority lynchings in broad day light. These bills will not be paid by those responsible who took and borrowed.
It is a long way to the November elections, yet what are the Republican and Democratic plans? Where is health care, economic development, domestic production of medical materials, repairing dysfunctional laws, climate change and repairing the national security? Will acting unqualified officials, unable to pass security clearances in normal administrations, be allowed to continue collaboration in crimes with the likes of Putin and Saudi Arabian Monarchs? Will the Presidential Library Tower be in Moscow?
John Corbett
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!