Letter: Government and Vaccines
Letter: Government and Vaccines

First, my wife and I have been vaccinated for months. I urge anyone I meet to be vaccinated. Why have so many people said NO to vaccination? I have heard it is a lack of trust in government, the news media, and medical health professionals. Rather than bribe, sell, or threaten people to get vaccinated, why not give them the facts.

Every drug add on TV includes a list of short and long-term side effects by the manufacturer. What are the short and potential long-term sides effects of each of the three vaccines? If the drug companies and CDC know the side effects, they should advertise them on TV and the news media. If they do not know, that is a real problem. I believe giving people a full and honest picture of vaccine side effects will convince more people to get vaccinated than current methods. Also, have the FDA explain why they have not given these vaccines full approval. Give people the facts, let them decide.

Cal Rooker

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

