Let's talk about preferential tax rates and carnage. Ronald Reagan gave national voice to the concept that big government was untrustworthy and big business would take care of us through lower taxes– mostly, it turns out, for themselves. Curiously, the happiest countries in the world have higher but, unlike ours, equitable!– tax rates. These countries provide health insurance and strong social support networks. Their governments take care of any and all of their people when needed. Countries like ours, who don't have such widespread systems, seem to have folks with unaddressed problems such as isolation and despair who exhibit their hopelessness through violent means such as shooting up elementary schools. What if our government provided assistance for us whenever and where ever it was necessary? Instead of feeling like we were on our own how would it be to know that we were all in this together?