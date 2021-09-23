Letter: Government has failed the United States

Sometimes 150 words is just not enough to cover all that's wrong with the current administration of our country. I know the decisions being made are not rational or in the best interest of the American people. Congress is in a state of disarray, our borders are wide open and we have no control of who is entering our country. The country is in a pandemic and it's out of control. A government is judged by the action it takes to protect it's people during these
hard times and and when you can describe this action as "to little to late" is a sure sign of failure. The future
seems to hold much of the same. We see out tax dollars used to provide aircraft to return immigrants back to their own countries and then were sending 64 million to Afghanistan that the republicans approve of? Nope,not enough words.
Thomas Fletcher
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.