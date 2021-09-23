 Skip to main content
Letter: Government has failed the United States
Sometimes 150 words is just not enough to cover all that's wrong with the current administration of our country. I know the decisions being made are not rational or in the best interest of the American people. Congress is in a state of disarray, our borders are wide open and we have no control of who is entering our country. The country is in a pandemic and it's out of control. A government is judged by the action it takes to protect it's people during these

hard times and and when you can describe this action as "to little to late" is a sure sign of failure. The future

seems to hold much of the same. We see out tax dollars used to provide aircraft to return immigrants back to their own countries and then were sending 64 million to Afghanistan that the republicans approve of? Nope,not enough words.

Thomas Fletcher

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

