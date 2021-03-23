Letter: Government Merry Go Round

In 2016 the Republicans controlled the 3 branches of government and set about dismantling Obama era policies. In 2020 the Democrats won control of the 3 branches of government and are now in the midst of dismantling Trump era policies. Is this the best manner in which our government can function? Are we simply on a merry go round with little hope of making progress on matters of national importance? Can't any of our elected officials go beyond party politics and actually work on behalf of the people who put them in office? New Legislation should be introduced to move the country forward instead of using executive action to set policy. This may be a naive position to have but it seems to me that we should be able to do better than we are.
Martin Greene
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.