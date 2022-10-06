Letter: Government overreach: forced birth

The GOP talks about being the party of freedom, and their abhorrence of government overreach. How does this square, then, with forcing women to give birth? It doesn’t. Republicans have outlawed abortion in many states and have also attempted to restrict citizen initiatives to get the issue on the ballot.

Republican government has also inserted itself into medical decision making, and doctors are having to make women bleed for days and come close to death before they can induce medically necessary miscarriages. GOP state lawmakers have also attempted to restrict a person’s travel, if that travel involves getting an abortion in a state where it is legal.

The majority of Americans support reproductive freedom. They don’t want the government forcing women to give birth, being involved in their private medical care, and telling them when and why they can travel.

The GOP is not the party of freedom. Vote against these extreme positions.

Melanie Bell

Midtown