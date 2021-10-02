Letter: Government Spending

It is time for Government to control spending, like all Americans are forced to do.
Many households prepare yearly budgets based on anticipated spending and expected income. If spending exceeds income, a reduction of spending is needed. Options include using funds from savings, borrow additional funds, which is never good, or find second employment which is not good for the family.
Business must face the same situation. If projected expenses are more than anticipated sales, their options, are raise the prices of manufactured products, which adds to inflation, reduce expenses or close the business. Neither of the options is good for economy.
Government has their own approach. If budgeted expenses exceed the anticipated income, they refuse to reduce expenses. The easy way out is to increase taxes or raise the National Debt. A balanced budget has not been seen since 1969.
Many Politicians forget they are elected by the people and work for all Americans, not just a few and themselves.
Henry Sheetz
Oro Valley
