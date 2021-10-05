 Skip to main content
Letter: Government spending
Re: Oct. 2 letter by Henry Scheetz, "Government spending".

Although the author is frightened by government spending, it is actually a good thing, to the extent that it stimulates the economy and doesn't produce unwanted inflation. If you're interested in detrimental effects on the economy, a much better indicator is debt.

Here is where the Democrats and Republicans differ. Democrats believe in paying for expenditures by taxing the wealthy to produce little or no debt. Republicans like to borrow money to pay for spending, likely producing an increase in debt.

In summary, don't worry about the amount of spending on the Build Back Better legislation. If the cost is offset by taxes on the rich, and the predicted stimulation of the economy occurs, we will have laid the groundwork for a prosperous 21st century.

Robert Mann

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

