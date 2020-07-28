Letter: Government using Corvid-19 to control us

Conspiracy theories about many things are widespread. Seemingly intelligent people gather “facts” from the Internet, someone they follow or from their imagination and usually subscribe to several conspiracies. Often believing that we never went to the Moon, the Holocaust never happened, JFKs assassination was the doing of Cuba, mafia, VP Johnson, 911 a hoax. Disturbing, but these do not physically harm anyone.
However conspiracies that our Government uses the 'hoax' Corvid-19 to gain control of us, 140,000 Americans didn't die, wearing masks make people sick, vaccines only do harm. These ideas are very dangerous and threaten lives.
We probably were not meant to live as long as we do, in nature predators and diseases thin the herd, thankfully Medicine stemmed that tide increasing our quality of life. Although currently Doctors and Scientist are somewhat throttled, the CDC, FDA and WHO have online resources, data and valuable information regarding viruses, check out their sites.
Walter Rhudy
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
