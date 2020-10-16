Letter: Governor behavior

Dear Editor,
Why is it that so many Governors across the country are so slow responding to the virus crisis?
It is because they see themselves as protectors. Protectors not of people, but of institutions.
The virus is a test of whether the private sector truly is the leading sector of society, or not.
The Governors steadfastly step aside, believing that other agencies will take care of the problem, and that rule of law will not be necessary.
The Governors hesitate because, if the government finally has to step into the breach, that means the churches have somehow failed in their program of providing saving grace, the schools and colleges have not done well in growing good citizens, and business is too busy with profit to help out with public health.
Let’s call this the apocalypse behind the pandemic.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
