Letter: Governor Cuomo

If Governor Cuomo has done even a single one of the sexual misconduct issues he has been accused of, he needs to be impeached and removed from office immediately, after due process. But I find it interesting and disturbing that this same impeachment vigor was and has not been repeated for Donald Trump, who has close to 20 sexual misconduct accusations and law suits pending. Is this because Cuomo is a Democrat and Trump a Republican? Is the message from Congress that women will not be accosted physically or verbally, as long as the man doing the assaulting is not Republican? Or President? Trump even bragged about his availability to assault women on video without even a small consequence, much less impeachment. in fact, the reporter he bragged to was fired, while he was unscathed. I'll close with two words... Stormy Daniels.
Kevin Marschke
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.