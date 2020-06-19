Letter: Governor Ducey are we your Guiana Pig's

Mr.Ducey, You have failed the Citizens of Arizona! You basically said, there is no COVID-19 crisis, you did not mandate wearing masks, you and our state Health Doctor did not wear masks at the news conference, you mentioned the hospitals are not full,so that means you want more sick and dead!! You and #45 claim that a good economy will cure the Virus! I know you idolize the lame duck President! I know our Grads from West Point weren't impressed by him, they didn't laugh or applaud much to his "ME" speech!! 2 weeks ago we had 364 death's due to the virus! Today 6/13/20 1184 and rising! The news conference was filled with lies like your hero's are. I hope your family or friends do not get the Virus! However your wishing it on us!! Your news conference sounded like a Heinrich Himmler death wish to your Arizona Citizens!!
David Leon
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
