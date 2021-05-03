 Skip to main content
Letter: Grammar School Reform
Some 80+ years ago I became a grammar school student. The educational construct then included what was commonly referred to as the three R’s: Reading, Writing, and Rithmatic. The foundational basics that led to individual successes and achievements beyond one’s imagination. From what little I know of what’s going on in America’s elementary classrooms today, it would appear that the old, reliable curriculum is being transformed to a somewhat radical set of the three R’s: Racism, Reparations, and Revolution. If so, one has to wonder where we’re being led. And Why? In time, one also ought to wonder if we as a nation will still be recognized for the quality of our educational systems and the resulting achievements defining our uniqueness? Confronting current challenges, it may be time to focus on a fresh set of letters, like the three G’s in Gratitude, Goodness, and Geography. And some old R’s.

Don Weaver

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

