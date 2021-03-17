Letter: Grammy Porn

Watching the 2021 Grammy Awards show was as entertaining as watching a rock grow. I felt like I was at a soft porn show. Really, outfits with suggestive female genitalia sewn on the pantie part was cheap and reprehensible. Cardi B.'s act was bootyville meets poll dancers. It doesn't take talent to imply doggie-style affections, while writhing on the floor. Maybe a boycott of the Grammys is needed to bring back family entertainment, presented as MUSIC by our favorite musicians, not half dressed imbeciles. Kudos to those who were dressed tastefully.
Rene Lachance
Catalina
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.