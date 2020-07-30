Letter: Grandma for Biden/Kelly

If only I'd known December 26, 2019 would be the last time I would see my daughter, son-in-law, and two teenage grandsons, 14 and 13 years old. I would have hugged them harder and longer. I would have taken more Christmas pictures.
Donald Trump has so bungled the pandemic response that one can only conclude American lives are are cheap to him. It is stunningly clear that if I want to seem my family again, we must elect Joe Biden and Mark Kelly. They have the experience, intelligence, and emotional maturity to bring us forward beyond the pandemic and attendant economic devastation.
On November 3, the most important election of my lifetime will take place. A vote for Joe Biden and Mark Kelly is a vote to restore confidence, sanity, and integrity to this country we love.
Mary Fisher
Sahuarita
