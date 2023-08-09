I believe that Grandparents offer a wealth of wisdom to their grandchildren, drawn from their own experiences and observations of life.

Since I have 13 grandchildren, I have tried to instill the importance of family tradition and relationships. I have tried to instill the importance of respecting their elders, being kind to others, and the value of hard work and perseverance.

I have tried to teach my grandchildren about setting goals, and never giving up on their dreams, and to appreciate the simple things in life.

The importance of giving back to others, of helping others and making a difference in the world. I have tried to give them a sense of stability, love, and support.

Grandparents can be a safe place for grandchildren to talk about their problems, and they can offer guidance and advice.

.The wisdom that grandparents offer is invaluable to grandchildren.

They can help them to navigate the challenges of life, to build strong relationships and teach them to live a happy and fulfilling life.

Tom McGorray

Northwest side