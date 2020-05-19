Letter: Granduating seniors

This month thousands of college students are graduating from the University of Arizona. But they are stepping into an abyss. With no jobs waiting, piles of debt looming, and an uncertain future, their achievement is their predicament.
They join the millions of Americans who are waiting for lost jobs to feed their families. This, while the various governments, state and federal, are foisting blame on each other for what should’ve been done and should be done now.
This coronavirus has baffled the best laid plans and schemes of our leaders. It is because the virus answers to no one and money will not sway it. So, we pit our best researchers against this great threat to humanity, but meddling politician’s specialties, gumming up the works and demanding a rush job, is more a hindrance than help.
When this is all over, hopefully not later, but sooner, we can start to rebuild the world we used to know with more foresight, since hindsight doesn’t work.
Ron Lancaster
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!