Letter: Grasping at straws
Letter: Grasping at straws

Just when you think the Fool living in the White House couldn't look any more pathetic or desperate, he makes a statement about Kamala Harris not being a US citizen. Seriously? One would have thought he'd learn from trying the same tactic with former President Obama. But no. Desperate people behave in desperate ways. And his desperation is with good reason. Every day yet another established conservative republican comes out stating they are voting the Biden/Harris ticket. They admit not agreeing with the platform, but they know the only way to save the soul of America is to remove the Fool. We can only hope that the intelligent people of America come out in masses this election and serve a mandate that America is about justice, compassion, and equality for all. Hope is reborn through the Biden/Harris ticket. Vote people, VOTE!

Sherri Schamel

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

