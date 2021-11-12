Letter: Grateful for the Child Tax Credit

It’s a difficult time to be a parent. Figuring out how to live in this new normal has been hard for everyone, but parents with young children have had to balance looking for work, with looking for safe, reliable childcare options. I have had to help my kids manage masks and other mitigation factors at school while they just want to learn and play with their friends. I lost my job earlier this year and we had to make my wife’s income stretch. I want my kids to have the easiest childhood possible, but that’s a lot harder when only one person is making money. That’s why I want to thank Sen. Kelly for fighting for the child tax credit. During a global pandemic, the last thing I want to worry about is putting food on the table for my kids. Having that extra money doesn’t just give them an easier childhood; it gives me some peace of mind in these difficult times.
Benny Gomez
West side
