Letter: Great American Outdoors Act

This week was an historic victory for the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) and we would like to extend our deepest thanks to the U.S. Legislative and Executive branches for their outstanding bi-partisan support to fully and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), one of our nation’s most important environmental programs.
The passage of the GAOA is a realization of a 50-year-old dream across the conservation community, that of securing full and dedicated funding for LWCF without taxing citizens.
The President signed GAOA into law, guaranteeing that LWCF will be fully funded at $900 million annually. This legislation ensure that we all have greater access to the outdoors. Arizona Land and Water Trust previously secured $1.7 million from the program to incorporate 960 acres into Ironwood Forest National Monument with more LWCF projects underway.
The Trust applauds every member of Congress who voted in favor of enacting this historic legislation.
Diana Freshwater, President, Arizona Land and Water Trust
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
