 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Great blow to democracy
View Comments

Letter: Great blow to democracy

The Senate’s rushed confirmation of Amy Conan Barrett was neither a Republican win nor a Democratic loss—it was a huge blow to the impartiality of the Supreme Court, the integrity of the United States Senate and the political norms under which our political institutions function..

Mitch McConnell’s blocking of President Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court in February of an election year while ramming through Donald Trump’s nomination just before an election is the antithesis of everything conservatism stands for—character, responsibility, integrity and respect for institutional norms.

McConnell’s cynical court packing scheme, his party’s Gerrymandering and voter suppression rig the system so that a minority party can stay in power. Our politics isn’t broken—the GOP is.

Be not deceived—undermining our institutions won’t make America great, breaking norms won’t restore morality, the ends never justify the means.

Ron Nason

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News