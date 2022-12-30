 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Great day for Ms Griner, lesson for USA

  • Comments

We all heard the great news that Brittney Griner will be released by the Russian government. She went to Russia to play basketball and we all know the rest of the story. Then the Biden administration came through and managed to get her home. So what do you think, are Americans still playing basketball in Russia? Yes, yes they are. I think the Biden administration should make it clear to all Americans willing to put their feet on Russian soil that if they are contained in Russia that they won’t get special treatment to get them home. Don’t we all know there is a war going on between Russia and Ukraine and we are NOT on Russia’s side? I’m not a politician but it’s mind blowing the US hasn’t put a travel ban on travel to Russia. Furthermore, I sure hope if Ms Griner profits from this horrific experience she uses these monies to get other Americans home. Let’s all learn from this.

William Baker

People are also reading…

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hate Speech

Letter: Hate Speech

The Star’s Dec 18th article called “Hate Speech is Thriving” addressed some possible causes for the increase in hate speech. History can give …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News