Letter: Great day for Ms Griner, lesson for USA

We all heard the great news that Brittney Griner will be released by the Russian government. She went to Russia to play basketball and we all know the rest of the story. Then the Biden administration came through and managed to get her home. So what do you think, are Americans still playing basketball in Russia? Yes, yes they are. I think the Biden administration should make it clear to all Americans willing to put their feet on Russian soil that if they are contained in Russia that they won’t get special treatment to get them home. Don’t we all know there is a war going on between Russia and Ukraine and we are NOT on Russia’s side? I’m not a politician but it’s mind blowing the US hasn’t put a travel ban on travel to Russia. Furthermore, I sure hope if Ms Griner profits from this horrific experience she uses these monies to get other Americans home. Let’s all learn from this.