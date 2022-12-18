Letter: Great diversity in editorials

Today’s paper (12/12/2021 had great editorials by Leonard Potts (liberal) and George Will (conservative). I really enjoyed reading the two articles for the in-depth explanations of the topics that increased my understanding of what they were writing about in the column. In addition, they usually add new words to my vocabulary. Today there were two words I had to look up to make sure I understood there meaning, cogency and askance .

I am grateful for the Star for continuing printing these two columnists. In a time of reduction of editorial pages in papers across the country, it is imperative to keep publishing both the liberal and conservative viewpoints to give fair and impartial news for their readers.

Keep up the great editorial pages. Looking to January when you go back to two pages of editorials. Will give you more room for other commentary by other columnists.

James McLin

East side