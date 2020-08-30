 Skip to main content
Letter: Great rousing first night of the Republican Convention
The Republican Convention kicked off to a rousing start on Monday night, full of emotionally moving speeches from folks across the ethnic and racial spectrum. It was an overall great presentation, to the chagrin of Democrats. You can tell how successful the night was by the intensity of criticism it received from the Democrat news media, i.e., CNN, MSNBC, the NY Times and the Associated Press (AP), all who despise Trump. These outlets were perfectly fine and jubilant last week when the Democrats at their convention painted an evil Trump and how dark America would be under a second term. The Democrat news media delighted in that. But here came the Republicans’ presenting an optimistic and hopeful view of America’s future under a second Trump term, which would only be jeopardized if Biden, who Donald Trump Jr. so aptly named as the Lock Nest Monster of the government swamp for 40 years, and Democrat leftists take control of the country. It was a terrific start to the convention.

Steve Denver

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

