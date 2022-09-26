Letter: Greatest Generation?

The parents of my wife and I were members of the “Greatest Generation”. Their sacrifices preserved American democracy. The threats of 80 years ago were external. Today’s threats are homegrown, and even more insidious. Much as a healthy person can succumb to the rot of a deadly cancer, Americans now face a political cancer which can undo democracy more surely than the fascist threats of the 20th Century. We Americans must recognize and defeat the threats posed by parties and candidates who would usurp our will and negate the results of free elections. If not, we stand to witness the end of our 250 year experiment. A great, shining light will have been extinguished, on our watch. We MUST be concerned, and we MUST vote to prevent the death of the American dream. If today’s and tomorrow’s voters mobilize to defeat fascism as did our parents, their efforts will have preserved the US as a functioning democracy. We can all be a new and worthy “Greatest Generation”.
Peter Frank
SaddleBrooke
