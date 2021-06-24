Letter: Green cards

I think that it is time to give ALL people in this country green cards to get employment. This would solve several problems at the same time.
Fist, it would fill the current jobs that are available and no one is willing to work.
Second, it would give all immagrants a chance to come out of the shadows and hold legal jobs. They could pay taxes and not have to worry about working "nder the table" or have to resort to illeagal activity.
Third, we could cut down on welfare payments becayse those people who CAN work should be working. There would be no need to give money to immigrants because they can't get a job because they are "undocumented".
Giving green cards to everyone over 18 regardless of immigration status would be a win-win.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
