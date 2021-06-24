 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Green cards
View Comments

Letter: Green cards

  • Comments

I think that it is time to give ALL people in this country green cards to get employment. This would solve several problems at the same time.

Fist, it would fill the current jobs that are available and no one is willing to work.

Second, it would give all immagrants a chance to come out of the shadows and hold legal jobs. They could pay taxes and not have to worry about working "nder the table" or have to resort to illeagal activity.

Third, we could cut down on welfare payments becayse those people who CAN work should be working. There would be no need to give money to immigrants because they can't get a job because they are "undocumented".

Giving green cards to everyone over 18 regardless of immigration status would be a win-win.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: "The Shot"

This is an open letter to all the anti-vac people out there. I am old enough to remember when we eliminated Polio because everyone got treated…

Letters to the Editor June 22
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 22

  • Updated

OPINION: Immigration reform, frustration with Gov. Doug Ducey and Bishops condemning President Biden are the topics of the day — join the discussion, submit a letter to the editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News