Letter: Green Dreams
Letter: Green Dreams

Here's something for the Greenies who say about global warming and slam CO2 emissions, "Do we continue to think about our individual needs or do we think about the collective good for our community,"

Well, hydrocarbons are not going away. Ever. 60% of the 150 million homes in the US are heated by natural gas, fuel oil and propane. That's 90 million homes, all heated from hydrocarbon sources, according to the US government's Energy Information Agency. And we're not even addressing electrical plants, farm, mining, emergency response and backup generators machinery to mention a few.

By and large, Green energy has turned into a political football. Reality says to Greenies, "You're living in a futuristic dream world."

Steve Sollenberger

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

