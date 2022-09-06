 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Green Energy Myth

I continue to be shocked to see how many people lack the ability for analyzing a problem - especially involving green energy. They fail to recognize that the biggest majority of electricity is generated by burning fossil fuels, Whether it is burned for energy production to charge a car battery, or it is burned in a gas-powered auto engine, it doesn't make much difference. So, they are submitting to higher automobile investment costs with no effect on carbon dioxide emissions. If they are willing to pay higher auto cost just to avoid buying gasoline, that might be understandable, but it doesn't do anything for the environment. Nuclear energy is the best solution to reduce carbon emissions. It is dependable and safe and doesn't depend on the wind blowing or the sun shining.

Ken Wolfe

Marana

