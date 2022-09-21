Letter: Green Energy Reality

Regarding “Green Energy Myth” (9/5). I am constantly amazed by the grumbling naysayers of alternative energy solutions. On Monday, we were again accused of being incapable of analyzing green energy problems. For me, I am envious of my good friends, in rainy Seattle of all places, who charge their electric car completely from their rooftop panels. They no longer care whether gas is $5 per gallon or $2 per gallon because they have moved on from that smokey reality. They do not need oil pipelines or long coal trains to support their quiet lifestyle. I ask our “shocked” writer, “who is the misguided one”?