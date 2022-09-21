Letter: Green Energy Reality

Regarding “Green Energy Myth” (9/5). I am constantly amazed by the grumbling naysayers of alternative energy solutions. On Monday, we were again accused of being incapable of analyzing green energy problems. For me, I am envious of my good friends, in rainy Seattle of all places, who charge their electric car completely from their rooftop panels. They no longer care whether gas is $5 per gallon or $2 per gallon because they have moved on from that smokey reality. They do not need oil pipelines or long coal trains to support their quiet lifestyle. I ask our “shocked” writer, “who is the misguided one”?
In Tucson we have seen an abundance of parking lot solar panels erected. When those employers start adding EV charging stations for their employees and customers, then we will we be embarking on an effective and clean solution to our unhealthy carbon dependence. Too bad so many readers are dedicated to finding fault, instead of moving forward toward a cleaner, and certainly more healthy future.
Howard Grahn
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.