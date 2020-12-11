Letter: Green energy

The Democrats are at it again. They are subsidizing there rich donors with taxpayer money in the name of green energy.
I don't know how many people remember the government program that was nicknamed "cash for clunkers". It started out as a 3 billion dollar rebate program back in 2009 where the government gave 3-4 thousand dollar rebate on new cars by trading in gas guzzlers. Who got the rebates? The poor people living paycheck to paycheck driving a gas guzzler or someone who could afford a new car?
Remember Solindra? This was a company that made solar panels. 650 million dollars and 6 months later the company went bankrupt and sold to China for pennies on the dollar.
Now the Prisident elect wants to put in 50,000 charging stations for electric vehicles. How many people can afford 70 to 100 thousand for a Tesla? Even a cheap electric carwill cost over 30 thousand dollars. Again, will the people living paycheck to paycheck be able to afford one?
Thomas Wenzel
East side
