Letter: GREEN ENERGY

Our green energy Czar, John Kerry, has stated that the world will end in 10 years if we do not convert completely to green energy. Since that world will end soon, spend your accumulated money now! Even if the US totally discontinues the use of fossil fuels, China, India, and Africa will not, and our contribution will not save the world. On a more serious note, please do a modicum of valid research and you will find that green energy sources cannot possibly provide our current energy demand even in 30 years because battery capacity will be obviously inadequate and prohibitively expensive. This is compounded by the fact that as we convert to electric vehicles and all electrified buildings, the demand will be even greater. The is no hope for a stable electrical grid under this scenario unless a rapid construction of clean nuclear energy is undertaken in the near future.

Loyal M Johnson Jr

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

