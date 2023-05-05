I have seen little mention of nuclear reactors as a source of green energy anywhere. Most of the talk has been about solar and wind as a replacement for burning fossil fuels. I know that nuclear power plants are expensive and there have been accidents, some of them with fatalities (Chernobyl), with nuclear reactors, but I'm sure the number of accidents in coal mines, oil fields and related power plants has probably been thousands of times higher.
Nuclear reactors have the potential to produce limitless energy from very small amounts of fuel and not produce any greenhouse gas emissions. So why don't we get over our fear and "nibyism" and use this limitless source of green energy sitting right under our noses.
Tom Henderson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.