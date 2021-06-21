 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Green eyed Monster won't go away
View Comments

Letter: Green eyed Monster won't go away

  • Comments

Donald Trump is so frustrated and jealous of Biden's successful handling of Covid-19. His response is to renew his attacks on Dr. Fauci, and his minions are following his lead. How ridiculous that the guy who was touting ingesting or injecting chemicals, and pushing a drug known to be ineffective against the virus, is continuing to denigrate one of the world's foremost virus experts. His sycophant supporters like Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rand Paul of Kentucky are joining in. Sen. Johnson recently tried to give new life to the hydroxychloroquine falsehood .Recall, early on Trump publicly expressed his jealousy (in a joking way but he was obviously not joking) that Dr. Fauci was more popular than him, when Fauci was part of Trump's virus team. Shortly after that, Dr. Fauci was muzzled and all but disappeared. Now he must have a security detail to protect him and his family. What a sad, disgusting commentary on Trump and his followers.

Deborah Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News