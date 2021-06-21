Letter: Green eyed Monster won't go away

Donald Trump is so frustrated and jealous of Biden's successful handling of Covid-19. His response is to renew his attacks on Dr. Fauci, and his minions are following his lead. How ridiculous that the guy who was touting ingesting or injecting chemicals, and pushing a drug known to be ineffective against the virus, is continuing to denigrate one of the world's foremost virus experts. His sycophant supporters like Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rand Paul of Kentucky are joining in. Sen. Johnson recently tried to give new life to the hydroxychloroquine falsehood .Recall, early on Trump publicly expressed his jealousy (in a joking way but he was obviously not joking) that Dr. Fauci was more popular than him, when Fauci was part of Trump's virus team. Shortly after that, Dr. Fauci was muzzled and all but disappeared. Now he must have a security detail to protect him and his family. What a sad, disgusting commentary on Trump and his followers.
Deborah Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.