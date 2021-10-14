 Skip to main content
Letter: Green is not so green
Letter: Green is not so green

Today's wind is tomorrows weather. Every solar panel changes convection, which changes wind. Every wind turbine takes energy out of the wind. Both change weather, kill birds, and destroy habitat.

Nearly every green item requires manufacturing and mining that are highly toxic and use lots of resources. The disposal/recycling is nearly as bad. Nearly every green item must be replaced every 5 to 18 years, depending on the item.

Instead of insisting people check their privilege, perhaps you should check your virtue. The only sure thing you are doing is changing the pocket you fill. You may actually be making things worse. Educate yourself before you condemn others, or join the latest technology cult.

William Werries

Marana

