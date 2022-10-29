Letter: Green New Deal

I am so pleased to report that according to TEP’s Web site that we are able to produce 30% of our energy needs from Green New Deal sources. Solar and wind.

Charging a Tesla requires more energy than powering your AC unit.

We are arguing about getting more energy to areas of our city where people are more able to buy a Tesla.

Nobody wants the infrastructure run through their neighborhood.

How will this work?

Where will the volts and amps to go Green come from?

Solar panels made in China. Battery storage which comes from minerals that Ccp controls.

Our “friends “in China, ready to invade Taiwan?

Our sovereignty given to China, Russia, Saudi Arabia.

Petroleum reserve depleted, more to come. Thanks Joe!

Nothing but questions!

Rich Barnes

East side