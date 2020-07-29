Letter: Greenhouse earth
View Comments

Letter: Greenhouse earth

Another piece of pseudo-scientific conclusion.

During the Pliocene, there was not any industry, people did not exist and yet temperatures were 5-7 degrees Fahrenheit warmer. So, why the hulabaloo about CO2 levels and higher temperatures? No evidence has been provided about remnant ancient stranded beaches to prove that the Piocene seas were 65 feet above the present sea level. The earth seems to have accommodated quite well and if past is prologue, earth will adapt quite well again.

IHOR KUNASZ

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News