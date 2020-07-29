Letter: Greenhouse earth

Another piece of pseudo-scientific conclusion.
During the Pliocene, there was not any industry, people did not exist and yet temperatures were 5-7 degrees Fahrenheit warmer. So, why the hulabaloo about CO2 levels and higher temperatures? No evidence has been provided about remnant ancient stranded beaches to prove that the Piocene seas were 65 feet above the present sea level. The earth seems to have accommodated quite well and if past is prologue, earth will adapt quite well again.
IHOR KUNASZ
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
