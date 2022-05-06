 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Greta vs Elon

Swede Greta Thunberg and Afro-American Elon Musk have two things in common, they’re both activist environmentalists afflicted with Asperger syndrome, but that’s there the comparison stops. He’s the richest on the planet and she’s a mere millionaire. She talks issues while he builds electric cars and solar arrays with battery storage. Musk also advocates nuclear power to minimize our reliance of fossil fuels.

Perhaps the last is an unfair juxtaposition since she is a 19-yr-old child with a megaphone who we hope will accomplish something concrete in later life.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

