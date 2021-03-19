Letter: Grifter Alert!!!

The deposed king of America is now asking that Republicans who are looking to boost their party send their $$$ to Trump's PAC rather than to the actual Republican National Committee. Where it can be used as he sees fit, likely to support himself and his family. Talk about a hoax. Talk about a sham.
Yet apparently the money is rolling in...from whom it's hard to understand. Ongoing support for the biggest con man around only makes one wonder how Americans with access to reality can be lost in this scam?
Personally I choose to give my monetary support to people who truly wish to improve the country for all. Trump isn't among those!
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
