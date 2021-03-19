 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Grifter Alert!!!
View Comments

Letter: Grifter Alert!!!

  • Comments

The deposed king of America is now asking that Republicans who are looking to boost their party send their $$$ to Trump's PAC rather than to the actual Republican National Committee. Where it can be used as he sees fit, likely to support himself and his family. Talk about a hoax. Talk about a sham.

Yet apparently the money is rolling in...from whom it's hard to understand. Ongoing support for the biggest con man around only makes one wonder how Americans with access to reality can be lost in this scam?

Personally I choose to give my monetary support to people who truly wish to improve the country for all. Trump isn't among those!

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News