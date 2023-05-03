Brittany Griner has proven she's a great athlete and appears to be a kindly soul. No responsible democracy would sentence anyone to nine years imprisonment for a trace of cannabis oil. But American athletes and business people who go to Russia to make money need to understand that today's Russia is a repressive dictatorship. Not even its natural born citizens have any reliable rights.

At a time when the U.S. and Russia were on different sides in the war in Ukraine, Griner cluelessly violated Russian law. It gave Russia an excuse for an international incident and resulted in the release of Viktor Bout. He is known as "the merchant of death" for his record of supplying weapons to terrorist groups in the Middle East and Africa. When the next terrorist incident occurs, we will have to wonder whether Viktor Bout was responsible.