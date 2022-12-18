 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Griner Release

In an exchange with Russia for a notorious arms dealer (dubbed the “Merchant of Death”), who is serving a 25-year sentence on charges he conspired to sell tens of millions of dollars in weapons to be used against Americans, the US received a basketball player who made a questionable life choice. As a result, the administration is slapping high fives. Had I brokered a lopsided deal such as this in my working days as a contract negotiator, my boss would have strongly suggested I pursue another career. At a minimum, an equitable deal would include the release of both Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner. Unfortunately, our weakness in this arena is once again demonstrated to the entire world.

Bob DeBolt

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

