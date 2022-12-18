Letter: Griner Release

In an exchange with Russia for a notorious arms dealer (dubbed the “Merchant of Death”), who is serving a 25-year sentence on charges he conspired to sell tens of millions of dollars in weapons to be used against Americans, the US received a basketball player who made a questionable life choice. As a result, the administration is slapping high fives. Had I brokered a lopsided deal such as this in my working days as a contract negotiator, my boss would have strongly suggested I pursue another career. At a minimum, an equitable deal would include the release of both Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner. Unfortunately, our weakness in this arena is once again demonstrated to the entire world.