I read with interest the column by Tim Stellar regarding The Bridge Church holding a protest at the Bookman's store due to its scheduling of a drag story time. I used to attend The Bridge Church, but after years of weekend after weekend of the topic of homosexuality coming up (and not in a positive way), we left. The obsession of controlling others lives was too much. If you don't want your children to go to the Bookman's event; don't take them! Churches are losing parishioners because of the stances they are taking on social issues; this idea of "grooming" occurring if they don't like a particular group is one more way for them to use hate in the name of Jesus. Teach love and acceptance...remember, we are all God's children. Quit using politically motivated rantings about how other people choose to live to bolster your congregation. Jesus is Who I answer to, not some pastor who is angry about not being able to control the minds of everyone.