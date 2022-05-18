Letter: Grooming

The latest Republican vile lie spewing from its party's leadership is that Democrats and Independent voting Americans are "grooming" our children to become sexual assault victims. What slime! The only "grooming" I witness is being done by Republicans in order to establish a new authoritarian party; membership requires the following initiation steps.

Express your unwavering allegiance to Trump, even if it means the subversion of our constitutional democracy.

Declare your personal relationship with Jesus, while you personally exhibit the most Un-Christian like behavior.

Express a willingness to engage in violence, while claiming that you are pro-life.

Marginalize and bully immigrants, gay and trans-gender people, black and Native American citizens, and extol the principle of white-male privilege, even if you are not white, male or privileged.

Be willing to lie and destroy the reputation of those, who speak the truth, even if it means destroying your honor, integrity and personal relationships.

Sadly, I am encountering too many "well groomed" Republicans today. Abraham Lincoln would be so ashamed.

Edward Heller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

