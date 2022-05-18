 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Grooming

  • Comments

The latest Republican vile lie spewing from its party's leadership is that Democrats and Independent voting Americans are "grooming" our children to become sexual assault victims. What slime! The only "grooming" I witness is being done by Republicans in order to establish a new authoritarian party; membership requires the following initiation steps.

Express your unwavering allegiance to Trump, even if it means the subversion of our constitutional democracy.

Declare your personal relationship with Jesus, while you personally exhibit the most Un-Christian like behavior.

Express a willingness to engage in violence, while claiming that you are pro-life.

Marginalize and bully immigrants, gay and trans-gender people, black and Native American citizens, and extol the principle of white-male privilege, even if you are not white, male or privileged.

Be willing to lie and destroy the reputation of those, who speak the truth, even if it means destroying your honor, integrity and personal relationships.

People are also reading…

Sadly, I am encountering too many "well groomed" Republicans today. Abraham Lincoln would be so ashamed.

Edward Heller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: American Fascism

Beware, citizens, because history is repeating itself. The attempt at a one-party state, scapegoats and false iflags, hate.... Here's a poem f…

Letter: Supreme Court

What would happen to any of us who applied for, and got, a federal job, only to have it discovered later we lied on our application? We'd be f…

Letter: 15 week fetus

A pending Supreme Court ruling will likely allow Mississippi to ban abortions once the fetus is 15 weeks old. In all the media coverage of thi…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News