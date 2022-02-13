 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Growing Constituency: Addressing Public Responses Surrounding Build Back Better Bill
Our congressional leaders must listen to the public and take action in support of the Build Back Better Bill. We must speak and advocate for our children who cannot.

Skeptics believe recipients of the Child Tax Credit will abuse the credit and use it for nonessential items such as vacations, and lavish expenses, this is simply not the case. Research has shown that families use these tax credits to pay for necessities like basic household expenses and education (CBPP, 2021). Supporting the Build Back Better bill is also an issue of equity. According to the 2021 US Household Pulse Survey, Reported rates of receipt were lowest among Hispanic/Latinx adults (54 percent); non-Hispanic/Latinx adults who are American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and adults with household incomes below $25,000 (47 percent). I urge Senator Sinema and Senator Kelly to work to address the administrative burdens that prevent low-income families from claiming the Child Tax Credit by supporting the Build Back Better bill.

Karina Garavito

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

